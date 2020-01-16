70ºF

Tenth Talks: Dell Medical School's vice dean talks about fixing health care

During an episode of Tenth Talks — a Texas Tribune video series on the next 10 years of Texas — Mini Kahlon, the vice dean of the University of Texas at Austin's Dell Medical School, says the next decade presents an opportunity for a radical rethinking — not just of how we treat disease, but how we prevent it in the first place. You can watch her presentation above.

Disclosure: The University of Texas at Austin has been a financial supporter of The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit, nonpartisan news organization that is funded in part by donations from members, foundations and corporate sponsors. Financial supporters play no role in the Tribune's journalism. Find a complete list of them here.

