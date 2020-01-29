Video: Texas man thrown off hood of moving car while trying to stop runaway driver

An Uber Eats driver in Houston was hospitalized after he hopped on top of a car and was later thrown off in an attempt to stop a runaway driver.

Surveillance videos captured the incident that happened outside a taco truck and convenience store in the 2700 block of Scott Street on Tuesday afternoon, according to the Houston Police Department.

Video shows a grey Nissan sedan backing into a red car driven by Mohssine Chihani who had just picked up an order from the taco truck, KTRK in Houston reported.

The two men exited their cars to assess the damage and had a conversation before the Nissan driver returned to his vehicle, police said.

When Chihani tried to take a photo of the Nissan’s front license plate, the suspect began to drive off, police said. He clung on to the top of the moving Nissan as it left the parking lot.

Police said that paramedics found Chihani lying on the street about a block away from the incident. He was hospitalized in critical condition and had major head injuries.

The driver of the Nissan did not stop and remains at large, police said.