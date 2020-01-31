Officials: 1 killed, 3 in recovery after oil well explosion in Texas

DEANVILLE, TEXAS – Three people are recovering after they were injured in an oil well blowout, where one person died.

Emergency crews received mutual aid assistance from multiple other agencies from the area.

On Thursday, crews were working to cap the well.

The cause of the blowout is still unknown.

The victims names have not been released, but we do know those that were injured were taken to hospitals in Houston and Austin.