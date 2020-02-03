Texas A&M Commerce shooting leaves two dead as campus remains on lockdown

Gee Lake at the Texas A&M University-Commerce campus. TAMC.edu

Two people died and one was taken to the hospital following a shooting on the Texas A&M-Commerce campus Monday, according to university officials.

The shooting happened at the Pride Rock Residence Hall on campus. University Police Department is still investigating the case. Pride Rock Residence Hall is a three story co-ed dorm for freshmen students.

Officers are stationed throughout the school's campus which remains on lockdown. All Monday classes were cancelled.

Shelter-in-place continues for the A&M-Commerce main campus - information will be shared here when it becomes available. https://t.co/1yxXusLvmQ — A&M-Commerce (@tamuc) February 3, 2020

Texas A&M-Commerce is about 65 miles northeast from Dallas. The school has about 6,000 undergraduate students and about 4,000 graduate students.

All Commerce Independent School District schools are on lock down until further notice, according to a Facebook post by Commerce ISD.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.