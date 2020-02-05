Winter storm brings snow to West Texas

DALLAS, Texas – A powerful winter storm dropped snow throughout parts of Texas and Oklahoma early Wednesday and brought the risk of ice to northwest Arkansas.

Winter storm warnings were in effect Wednesday from eastern New Mexico to the St. Louis metropolitan area, the National Weather Service said.

Northwestern Texas could see 4 to 8 inches (10 to 20 centimeters) of snow, while 3 to 5 inches (7.5 to 12.5 centimeters) of snow was expected in the Oklahoma City and Tulsa areas, forecasters said.

Forecasters in Midland said the area received 5.4 inches of snow overnight, with another round on its way. The video above shows snow hitting parts of the Permian Basin.

“Be careful out there, roads are snow-packed and icy, and snow could cause rapid changes in visibility,” NWS Midland wrote on Twitter.

In Arkansas, forecasters said up to a quarter-inch of ice and 1 to 3 inches (2.5 to 7.5 centimeters) of snow were possible in the northwest part of the state. The remainder of the state was expected to get heavy rain on Wednesday.

Further north, snow was predicted in the Kansas City area, where hundreds of thousands of people were expected to attend a parade marking the Kansas City Chiefs’ Super Bowl win.