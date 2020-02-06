El Paso shooting suspect expected to be charged with federal hate crimes

PASO – A shrine near the Walmart where 20 people lost their lives to a mass murderer.

EL The man accused of killing 22 people during a mass shooting at a Walmart store in the border city last summer is expected to be charged with federal hate crimes Thursday, according to several reports.

Patrick Crusius, the alleged gunman in the Aug. 3 massacre, already faces state capital murder charges for the racially motivated shooting spree that also wounded dozens of others.

News of the pending federal charges were first reported by The Associated Press. John Bash, the U.S. attorney for the Western District of Texas, will join Assistant Attorney General Eric Dreiband and the FBI's El Paso Division Special Agent in Charge Luis M. Quesada at a news conference Thursday afternoon.

Crusius allegedly published a manifesto in which he indicated the crime was motivated by hatred toward Hispanic Americans and immigrants. He also told authorities after he was arrested that he drove 10 hours from his home in Allen to kill Mexicans and ward off what he said was an invasion. Eight of the victims were Mexican nationals. He has since pleaded not guilty to the state charges.

The Walmart store where the shooting happened reopened in November and a permanent memorial to the victims has been erected on the south side of the store parking lot.