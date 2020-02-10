Disturbing video shows security guard shooting inside sports bar in Houston

HOUSTON – Chaos erupted during closing time inside Ojos Locos Club, a sports bar in north Houston early Sunday morning.

A security guard was captured on a cell phone video firing his gun several times inside the bar.

One person was killed and another was injured in the shooting that happened around 2 a.m. in the 15000 block of North Freeway near Barren Springs Drive, according to Harris County Sheriff’s Office.

A security guard began clearing the bar during the closing time when he encountered a group who remained inside, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said.

When the security guard approached the group, an altercation ensued and at some point, the security officer in uniform pulled out his weapon, shot one person, then turned around and shot another, Gonzalez said. Both people collapsed. One person was declared dead at the scene and the other sustained an injury to his arm and was transported to an area hospital in stable condition, according to officials.

Several people were still in the establishment during the shooting including Paublo Escobar, who was with his cousin who was shot.

“When he pulls it out and shoots, you see me ducking my head because I thought he struck me,” Escobar said referring to the cell phone video.

He said the bullet missed him but hit his cousin in the right shoulder.

Escobar said when one of the three security guards started to yell an explicit at the crowd to get out. He said the agitated guard pulled the stool from underneath his cousin, which caused his cousin to confront the guard. Escobar said that is when the security guard started pulling his cousin.

“Nobody (was) swinging at him. Nobody is grabbing his weapon. Other security guards aren’t in that same mindset. This guy was out to kill. He was looking for justification,” said Escobar.

No charges have been filed against the security guard. An investigation into the incident is ongoing.

Investigators said the security guard is cooperating with officials.

Ojos Locos was closed Sunday. The club released this statement in response to the shooting:

A tragic incident occurred at one of our Houston restaurants this morning and we are still gathering details of what happened. Since this is an ongoing police investigation, it would be inappropriate to speculate at this time. We will share additional information when it is available.

