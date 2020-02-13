First case of coronavirus identified in Texas, group returning from China quarantined in San Antonio

A man walks past a notice for passengers about new coronavirus that has broken out in China, at Seoul railway station in Seoul, South Korea on Jan. 23, 2020. Yonhap via REUTERS

The first confirmed case of the coronavirus in Texas was announced Thursday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The patient is among a group of people under federal quarantine being held at a military base in San Antonio.

The group returned to the U.S. on a State Department-chartered flight from Hubei Province, China on Feb. 7. The individual who tested positive for coronavirus is isolated and receiving medical care at a nearby hospital.

The other members of the group are considered "at high risk of having been exposed to this virus," the CDC said. They are subject to a temporary 14-day quarantine.

The San Antonio case is the 15th confirmed case of the virus in the United States, according to the CDC.

There will likely be more cases in the next few days and weeks, including among other people who've recently returned from Wuhan, China, according to the written release.

Last month, the World Health Organization declared the deadly coronavirus outbreak a global health emergency — the sixth declaration of its kind in the past decade. Worldwide, there have been more than 60,000 confirmed cases of the pneumonia-like virus. More than 1,300 people have died in China from the virus so far.