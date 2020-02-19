Family looking for answers after Texas corrections officer found dead in Brazoria County beach

HOUSTON – A Texas Department of Corrections officer was found dead last week on Follet’s Beach in Brazoria County. Now the family is looking for answers as they mourn the death of their loved one.

Lt. Varon Snelgrove, of the Brazoria County Sheriff’s Office, said someone found the body of 60-year-old Dennis Taylor, of Angleton, on Feb. 13, near Public Beach Access Road 3 on Follet’s Island.

Snelgrove said the Galveston County Medical Examiner’s Office determined Taylor died from a gunshot wound.

Investigators said Taylor was last seen about 7 p.m. Feb. 12 in Freeport. He was driving a black 2018 Ford F-150 pickup truck.

Family, friends remember woman, 19, killed in drunk-driving crash

Snelgrove said that at this time, Taylor’s death is being investigated as a homicide.

“He loved his country. He loved his family. He loved his God," said Gary Taylor, the victim’s brother.

Taylor was a 30-year veteran of the Corrections Department.

“It takes a special person to do that," Gary Taylor said.

Gary Taylor said his brother loved to serve. In fact, Gary Taylor, his two brothers and his sister all joined the military. His brothers, including Dennis Taylor, were marines and his sister was in the US Air Force.

“As a United States marine, he was proud. He was proud," Gary Taylor said.

His family is devastated by the loss of their loved one. The pain of not knowing hurts, Gary Taylor said.

“I just hope he didn’t suffer,” Gary Taylor said.

Now, his family is urging the public to come forward if they saw or heard something.

“If there’s anyone out there ([who knows something about this] please let us know something. What happened to my uncle? He’s a hero and he deserves to be treated as such," said Charles Taylor, Dennis Taylor’s nephew.

“I want him to be remembered as a strong individual, as a caring individual and by golly, as a brother," Gary Taylor said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Brazoria County Sheriff’s Office.

This story was originally published by our sister station in Houston, KPRC.