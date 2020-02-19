Tenth Talks: Watch three experts predict the future of higher education in Texas

In this edition of Tenth Talks, a Texas Tribune video series on the next 10 years of Texas, three of the state’s top higher education leaders and innovators predict what’s in store for their field.

Tenth Talks: Ruth Simmons says colleges and universities must embrace the changing demographics of Texas students.

In this episode of Tenth Talks, the president of Prairie View A&M University says that higher education institutions must embrace the changing demographics of Texas students — from pre-K to the university level — to make higher education work for all students and provide them with equal opportunities upon graduation.

Tenth Talks: Michael Sorrell says higher education institutions should meet students where they are.

In this episode of Tenth Talks, the president of Paul Quinn College outlines his institution’s “reality-based” approach to higher education involving embracing the economic realities of students coming to college, providing social services and real-world experiences to support them through their education, and prioritizing students’ potential as earners after they graduate.

Tenth Talks: Alyssa Ashcraft says it is time for colleges and universities to respond to student demands for equity.

In this episode of Tenth Talks, the University of Texas at Austin student and Harry S. Truman scholarship recipient argues that a university’s commitment to its students doesn’t end at the admissions office, but that the future of higher education lies in institutions’ ongoing commitment to meeting the needs of its students to make the college experience more accessible for all.

