As the Texas prison population shrinks, the state is closing two more lockups

Prisoners line up in a Texas lockup. Brandon Thibodeaux for The Texas Tribune

Following a declining inmate population and dangerous understaffing in Texas prisons, the state is closing two of its more than 100 lockups.

State Sen. John Whitmire, D-Houston, announced Thursday that the Garza East prison in Beeville and the Jester I Unit in Sugar Land would be closing soon. He said in a statement that all current employees at the closing prisons would be offered jobs at nearby facilities, “preventing the loss of any jobs while also addressing understaffing at other units.”

In the last decade, the Texas Department of Criminal Justice has closed 10 of its prisons. The population has dropped by more than 15,000 during the same time.

This is a developing story and will be updated.