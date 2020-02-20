Video: Knife-wielding suspect charged at Houston officers before he was shot

SAN ANTONIO – A suspicious persons call at a Houston restaurant erupted into chaos after the knife-wielding suspect attempted to carjack drivers and ran through a gym before he was shot.

The man, who has not been identified, was shot multiple times by a Harris County constable deputy and an off-duty Houston police commander on Wednesday evening, according to Constable Mark Herman. The man was hospitalized in an unknown condition.

Herman tweeted that the incident began around 5 p.m. when deputies responded to a Popeyes in the 20000 block of Holzworth Road, near Spring, for a call about a suspicious person.

When deputies arrived, the suspect fled and attempted to carjack several people, Herman said.

A citizen captures a photo of the suspect going after both Officers with a knife, and both the HPD Officer and the Constable Deputy discharged their weapons at the suspect. pic.twitter.com/loTHgBSHB8 — Mark Herman, Harris County Constable Precinct 4 (@Pct4Constable) February 20, 2020

He told KTRK that deputies chased him from the restaurant to a Home Depot and attempted to subdue him with a stun gun several times.

The man then ran into an LA Fitness gym, where the off-duty commander and his wife, who is a sergeant, were inside, Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo told the station.

The suspect ran outside and pulled out a knife before he was shot, Herman said.

Acevedo told the station the suspect is expected to survive.

He later tweeted he is “grateful there is no loss of life.”