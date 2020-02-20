48ºF

Watch: Conversations on the future of the border region

The Texas Tribune presents our "Future of" series, exploring the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead for Texas' government, business and civic communities.

Join us Thursday in El Paso for a daylong series of conversations on the economic, political and cultural significance and evolution of the border region at a population inflection point for Texas. We’ll sit down with state lawmakers, members of Congress, diplomats, business leaders, educators, issue advocates and border residents to discuss, among other hot topics, what it means to be a binational city; how to harness the growth of a vibrant future workforce and leverage the potential of profound demographic change; what it will take to get border cities, the state and the federal government on the same page in terms of public policy; and where investments in health care, education, the environment and other areas of physical and social infrastructure can make the most difference.

The Federal View of the Border
9:30-10:30 a.m. (8:30-9:30 a.m. Mountain Standard Time)

Panelists include U.S. Rep. Veronica Escobar, D-El Paso, and Woody Hunt, senior chairman of Hunt Companies. Moderated by Evan Smith, CEO of The Texas Tribune.

The Border and the Texas Legislature
10:45-11:45 a.m. (9:45-10:45 a.m. MST)

Panelists include state Rep. César Blanco, D-El Paso; state Rep. Mary González, D-Clint; state Rep. Joe Moody, D-El Paso; and state Sen. José Rodríguez, D-El Paso. Moderated by Julián Aguilar, immigration and border security reporter at The Texas Tribune.

The Border Economy
noon to 1 p.m. (11 a.m. to noon MST)

Panelists include Miriam Baca Kotkowski, president of Omega Trucking; Jon Barela, CEO of the Borderplex Alliance; Dee Margo, mayor of El Paso; and Julio Chiu, founder and CEO of SEISA Group. Moderated by Evan Smith, CEO of The Texas Tribune.

Educating the Next Generation
1:40-2:40 p.m. (12:40-1:40 p.m. MST)

Panelists include John Floros, president of New Mexico State University; William Serrata, president of the El Paso County Community College District; and Heather Wilson, president of the University of Texas at El Paso. Moderated by Evan Smith, CEO of The Texas Tribune.

Immigration and Population
2:55-3:55 p.m. (1:55-2:55 p.m. MST)

Panelists include Jaime Esparza, district attorney for El Paso County; Ali Noorani, executive director of the National Immigration Forum; Linda Rivas, executive director of Las Americas Immigrant Advocacy Center; and Tracy Yellen, CEO of the Paso del Norte Community Foundation. Moderated by Julián Aguilar, immigration and border security reporter at The Texas Tribune.

