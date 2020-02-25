14-year-old turns himself in after admitting to accidentally shooting 5-year-old sister, police say

HOUSTON – A 14-year-old has turned himself in after accidentally shooting his 5-year-old sister in the stomach Monday, police said.

Police said the teen was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon on Monday, and he is currently in custody. Officers said the case will be tried in the juvenile courts.

According to Houston firefighters, they initially received reports of an electrical shock at around 12:45 a.m. in the 4600 block of W. 34th Street. When firefighters arrived at the scene, they found a 5-year-old girl with a gunshot wound and said they immediately requested police.

The child was rushed to a trauma center in critical condition, police said. According to Lieutenant Yi, the child is now in stable condition.

Monday afternoon, the girl’s grandfather, Osmin Ayala, told KPRC 2 that his granddaughter was alert and would survive the stomach wound.

“My granddaughter says it was an accident. I told him. I told him never to play with guns,” Ayala said.

Yi said the family was asleep when the shooting happened. The mother told police she awoke after hearing the gunshot.

Police said the mother entered the living room to find her daughter was shot, and her 14-year-old son in a panic. Police said the firearm was on the ground and the son picked it up and ran out of the apartment.