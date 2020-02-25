Video shows transgender Texas student beaten by fellow classmate

ALPINE, Texas – An Alpine High School student is speaking out after he said he was attacked for being transgender.

A disturbing video that has circulated on social media shows the student shoved to the ground and punched by a classmate.

The student, who chose to stay anonymous, told the Permian Basin’s CBS7 that the attack was unprovoked, and other students were standing around, laughing.

“And he said it’s because he didn’t like me and he didn’t like who I was, that I just pissed him off,” he told the station.

The attack happened over the weekend and off school property, Alpine ISD Superintendent Becky McCutchen told the station. Because of that, she said, the district can’t discipline students unless there’s an arrest.

The student said the bullying has continued in school as well.

“I had kids pretty much saying that I deserve to be dead and that he should have killed me,” he said.

He added that he doesn’t feel safe and believes an attack is “definitely going to happen again.”