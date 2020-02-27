Ask us anything: Three political reporters will answer your questions about the Texas primary

The Texas Tribune office on Jan. 22, 2020. Eddie Gaspar/The Texas Tribune

We’re just days away from Texas’ March 3 primary, when voters will head to the polls to choose their major party candidates for several statewide races and legislative seats.

We want to give our readers a chance to learn more about the state of play in Texas ahead of Super Tuesday, which is why we’re teaming up with the Texas Observer and Texas Monthly to host a Reddit AMA in r/politics March 2 from 10-11 a.m. Central Time.

If you’ve got questions related to the Texas primary to ask of political reporters Alex Samuels, Justin Miller and Christopher Hooks, here is how you can join.

What is an AMA?

AMA stands for “ask me anything.” On Reddit, it’s a live question-and-answer session held within a specific community of people with a shared interest.

All three reporters in our upcoming AMA will answer questions submitted to a thread in the r/politics community.

How do I participate?

In order to participate in the AMA, you must have a Reddit account. You can create one here. Once you’ve made an account, you should be able to submit your question to the thread in the r/politics subreddit.

The reporters will answer as many Texas primary-related questions as they can get to during the hour.

How can I prepare for election day?

We’ve created a helpful guide to voting in the primary where you can input your address to see the races in which you get to participate and keep track of important dates.

If you want to learn more about elections in Texas, sign up for Teach Me How to Texas, our free crash course aimed at helping Texans learn more about how our government works.

See you in r/politics March 2!