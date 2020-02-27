FBI agents investigating Houston ISD offices

Wheatley High School on Nov. 14, 2019. Pu YIng Huang

FBI agents are actively investigating the Houston Independent School District's administrative offices, the school district confirmed in a statement.

At least a dozen agents were seen at the Houston ISD administrative building on Thursday morning carrying out white boxes and a black trunk, according to The Houston Chronicle. There were at least six unmarked FBI vehicles parked near the building.

There’s been no word as to what FBI agents are looking for, but the district is “fully cooperating,” according to a written release sent by the school district.

"HISD can confirm that the FBI is in the Hattie Mae White Educational Support Center this morning regarding a court authorized law enforcement matter. The district is fully cooperating. There is no danger to students, staff or the community," reads the release sent by the school district.

FBI agents were also spotted at a home listed under the district’s chief operating officer Brian Busby, reports KHOU11.