WATCH LIVE: Houston highway, several roads flooded after water main break

HOUSTON – Several roads and a freeway in east Houston are experiencing massive flooding after a 96-inch water main break on Thursday afternoon, according to the city of Houston.

The water main break belongs to the city of Houston, officials said. Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said the water main broke near Fidelity and North Carolina and water flowed to 610 South and Ship Channel Bridge.

Officials with the Houston Public Works said a city contractor was doing exploratory work and burst the line. Officials said the contractor was moving soil and the line burst.

Officials said contractors are currently trying to isolate the break and shut off the valve.

The city of Houston has activated its Emergency Operations Center, which is usually used during disasters.

Water rescues underway

Harris County Pct. 2 Commissioner’s Office is looking into water rescues after reports of people being trapped on roofs of their vehicles near 610 East Loop and Clinton Drive. They said this is the first time since Hurricane Harvey that they are having to deploy highwater rescue trucks to the area.

According to the Houston Fire Department, three people were rescued from their vehicles on Clinton Drive. Firefighters also searched and cleared a dozen vehicles and asked drivers to avoid the area.

WATCH RESCUE:

Traffic impacted due to flooding

The flooding is causing major traffic in the surrounding areas. Drivers were seen sloshing through high water on all northbound lanes on IH-610 East Loop at Clinton Drive since 12:08 p.m.

KPRC 2 reporter Bill Spencer said the water is up to 4-5 feet high in some areas.

Houston METRO bus 30 was detoured at 610 East Loop and Clinton Drive due to the flooding in the area, officials said.

Running water causing closures around the city

There are reports of low to no water pressure around the city of Houston. Officials said the main campuses at the University of Houston and Texas Southern University currently have no water.

LIST: Businesses, schools, restaurants closed due to water main break in east Houston

Officials said there is no water supply for businesses and residents from upper Kirby to Montrose. The Houston Health Department is advising food service establishments who do not have running water to temporarily close operations. Sanitarians with the department are being dispatched to the area.

As of 2 p.m., no boil water notice has been issued.

