Two new cases of the coronavirus confirmed in Harris County

A sign for washing hands is seen during a news media tour of quarantine facilities for treating novel coronavirus at Jewish General Hospital in Montreal, Quebec, Canada on March 2, 2020. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi

Local officials on Thursday confirmed two new cases of the coronavirus in Harris County, one day after a man tested positive for the virus in Fort Bend County.

According to a news release, the two newest cases in the Houston metropolitan area — a man and a woman from northwest Harris County — are travel-related and officials said there is no evidence of community spread of the virus in Texas. The first 11 cases in Texas were among people who caught the COVID-19 disease overseas and then were brought to the San Antonio Lackland Air Force Base for quarantine.

“Since January, we have been at an elevated level of readiness to prepare for and respond to a positive case here in Harris County,” Harris County Public Health Executive Director Umair Shah said in a statement. “We will continue to take action by identifying potential contacts and monitoring them closely.”

On Wednesday, a man in his 70s who recently traveled abroad and lives in the Houston area became the state’s first coronavirus case identified outside of a Texas quarantine site. He has been hospitalized and is in stable condition.

Scant details were immediately available about the latest cases in the Houston-area. According to The Houston Chronicle, city and county officials have called a news conference for Thursday afternoon.