Cristina Tzintzún Ramirez endorses Royce West over MJ Hegar in Democratic primary runoff for U.S. Senate

Cristina Tzintzún Ramirez and state Sen. Royce West, R-Dallas. Eddie Gaspar: Tzintzun Ramirez | Miguel Gutierrez Jr.: West

Cristina Tzintzún Ramirez is endorsing Royce West over MJ Hegar in the Democratic primary runoff to challenge U.S. Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas, just under a week after Tzintzún Ramirez finished a close third in the crowded primary.

Tzintzún Ramirez appeared with West in Austin on Monday afternoon to announce the endorsement.

Tzintzún Ramirez narrowly missed the runoff Tuesday, getting 13.2% of the vote. West, the Dallas state senator got 14.5% of the vote and Hegar came in first with 22%.

Tzintzún Ramirez, a longtime organizer, had run as one of the most progressive candidates in the 12-way primary. She had the backing of U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York, as well as U.S. Rep. Joaquin Castro, of San Antonio.

Hegar, the former Air Force helicopter pilot, is the choice of the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee. Both Tzintzún Ramirez and West were sharply critical of the DSCC's decision to intervene in the primary late last year.

West and Tzintzún Ramirez got along during the primary, while she had a more tense relationship with Hegar. Hegar and Tzintzún Ramirez disagreed over how far measures should go to fight gun violence, while Hegar's campaign was critical of Tzintzún Ramirez on matters of campaign finance.

The runoff election is May 26. The winner of the primary runoff will face off against Cornyn in November.