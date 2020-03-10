Frisco man with coronavirus spreads disease to his wife and 3-year old

A test tube with 2019-nCoV on the label on January 29, 2020. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

A Frisco man in his 30s who on Monday tested positive for the new coronavirus has given the disease to his wife and 3-year-old child, one of the family’s four children, Collin County Judge Chris Hill announced on Tuesday morning.

The 3-year-old is among youngest patients in the U.S. to have tested positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus. The World Health Organization reported late last month that children under 18 years old made up 2.4% of reported cases. The disease is especially dangerous for people who are older than 65.

The latest Collin County cases are the 25th and 26th confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state. Eleven of those stem from people traveling abroad who were forced by the federal government to quarantine in the San Antonio Lackland Air Force base.

Health officials have tested all six members of the family and a close friend who were in contact with them on Monday afternoon. One school-age child had an inconclusive test and is being retested. All other individuals tested negative.

According to a Collin County Health Services press release, all seven individuals are in stable condition and in self-quarantine in their own home. Health officials also said on Tuesday that both of the family’s school-age children “were not contagious at any time while they attended school.”

“The immediate risk of transmission in Collin County remains low,” the release reads.

The man in his 30s had traveled to California, and is believed to have been exposed to the virus during his trip to the state — which was in late February. A Frisco ISD press release on Monday morning identified him as a parent of a Tadlock Elementary School student. The school is currently on spring break and is working with county officials to contain any possible spread, the release said.

The most recent spread of the disease would still not count as "community spread," which the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention defines community spread as "occurrence of cases for which the source of infection is unknown."