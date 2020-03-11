Coronavirus updates in Texas: Community spread, school cancellations and more

Canan Emcan, 31, chief nurse of the infection and virology ward at Essen University Hospital in Essen, Germany, with a test used for suspected COVID-19 cases on March 5, 2020. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

Alvarado ISD in North Texas announced it's closing Alvarado Elementary North because an individual in the school community was told to self-quarantine after being exposed to COVID-19 — the disease caused by the new coronavirus — at the doctor's office where the person is employed. — Aliyya Swaby

A man in Montgomery County, near Houston, has tested positive for the new coronavirus and local health officials on Wednesday said they did not know how he became infected — suggesting the possibility of the first signs of community spread of the virus within Texas. “It could very likely be the first community spread,” said Alicia Williams, director of the Montgomery County Public Health District. — Edgar Walters and Sami Sparber

Officials at Saint Thomas' Episcopal School in Houston announced Tuesday that the private school is closing immediately and will remain closed for two weeks because of a student's possible exposure to the new coronavirus, according to Houston's Fox 26 television station.

As Congress tries to address a growing national health emergency and craft an aid package to help vulnerable Americans and calm jittery investors, they face a personal conundrum: Are they endangering themselves and contributing to spreading the contagion with their weekly commuting routine to and from Capitol? Or is it worse to be seen as abandoning ship — the most-oft used metaphor Democrats used on Tuesday — and shutting down the Congress as the economy is in potential free-fall? — Abby Livingston