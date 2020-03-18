74ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the Public File, call 210-351-1241.

74ºF

Texas

Abbott to hold news conference Wednesday in Arlington

Tags: Coronavirus
photo

ARLINGTON, Texas – Gov. Greg Abbott will hold a press conference Wednesday at noon in Arlington to discuss the latest on the coronavirus pandemic.

KSAT.com will be livestreaming the event.

Abbott will be joined by Arlington Mayor Jeff Williams, Tarrant County Judge Glen Whitley, Department of State Health Services Commissioner, Dr. John Hellerstedt and Texas Division of Emergency Management Chief Nim Kidd.

Copyright 2020 by KSAT - All rights reserved.