Abbott to hold news conference Wednesday in Arlington
ARLINGTON, Texas – Gov. Greg Abbott will hold a press conference Wednesday at noon in Arlington to discuss the latest on the coronavirus pandemic.
KSAT.com will be livestreaming the event.
Abbott will be joined by Arlington Mayor Jeff Williams, Tarrant County Judge Glen Whitley, Department of State Health Services Commissioner, Dr. John Hellerstedt and Texas Division of Emergency Management Chief Nim Kidd.
Copyright 2020 by KSAT - All rights reserved.