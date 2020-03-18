Coronavirus updates in Texas: Cornyn open to giving direct cash payments to Americans; Houston gets drive-through testing

Today’s biggest developments:

U.S. Sen. John Cornyn open to giving cash payments to Americans

Houston gets first drive-through testing

Cornyn signals he’s open to government checks for Americans

[10:15 a.m.] U.S. Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas, said Wednesday morning that he is open to supporting a proposal that would give Americans direct cash payments to help offset any impacts of the economic fallout amid the new coronavirus.

“I think the problem we’re trying to solve here is hospitality workers, people who work for airlines, people who through no fault of their own find themselves at home and with no pay coming in … How do we help them get through this short-term — hopefully — period where they need to provide for their family and provide the necessities of life?” Cornyn told Lubbock radio host Chad Hasty.

“Our whole economy is in jeopardy. And I think that’s why you find congresspeople like me who otherwise wouldn’t consider things like this on a war footing, [saying] we gotta beat this virus — both from a public health perspective and its economic impact.”

Americans receiving checks in the coming weeks has picked up bipartisan support in Washington in recent days, including from the Trump administration. U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said Tuesday that the idea, which is part of a massive stimulus package, could be roughly $1 trillion. — Cassandra Pollock

Houston gets drive-through testing

[9:36 a.m.] A private clinic in Houston is charging $150 to test people for the new coronavirus at its drive-through testing site at 6430 Hillcroft, according to the clinic’s website.

Free drive-through testing has yet to open in the city. Two test sites are expected to open later this week, according to The Houston Chronicle.

Houston is the latest major city in Texas to open a drive-through testing site. Drive-through testing began in San Antonio and Austin on Friday and in Dallas on Monday.— Stacy Fernández