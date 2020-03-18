Tarrant County man's death marks second Texas fatality from new coronavirus

Doctor Roxana Sauer walks towards the parking lot as she prepares for a coronavirus test during a media event at a drive-in coronavirus check at the hospital of Gross-Gerau, Germany. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Tarrant County health officials this evening confirmed that a “senior adult” who died on Sunday tested positive for the new coronavirus.

This is the second death in Texas linked to the virus; on Monday, a man in his late 90s in Matagorda County died before showing symptoms consistent with the illness.

In a statement late Tuesday, Tarrant County officials said they were investigating the possible source of the infection and determining who the patient may have come into contact with.

“On behalf of Tarrant County Public Health, I want to express our deepest sympathy to the family of this person,” public health director Vinny Taneja said in a statement.

While the county declined to provide further details about the patient, the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reported that a family member identified the man as 77-year-old Pat James.

James’ wife, Jean James, was also experiencing symptoms consistent with the virus, the Star-Telegram reported, but couldn't get tested until his results came back positive.

In Texas, there are already more than 70 known cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, in the state — a number that’s expected to exponentially rise in the coming days.

Gov. Greg Abbott will hold a joint press conference with Tarrant County Judge Glen Whitley and Arlington May Jeff Williams tomorrow in Arlington at noon.