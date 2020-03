Graduate research assistant Nicole Johnson researches viral proteins at the McLellan Lab at The University of Texas at Austin on March 11, 2020. Eddie Gaspar/The Texas Tribune

(Audio unavailable. Click here to listen on texastribune.org.)

On this week's TribCast — a different format in the time of the new coronavirus — Alexa talks to Edgar and Aliyya about the state's response to a growing outbreak, an assessment of hospital capacity and the impact of school district closures.