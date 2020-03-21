Number of coronavirus cases in Texas now tops 300, five dead
DALLAS, Texas – The number of coronavirus cases in Texas now tops 300. the Texas Department of State Health Services said Saturday.
The department reports 304 people have tested positive for the virus, up from about 200 on Friday while the number of deaths in the state remained at five.
The vast majority of people who contract the virus recover within weeks. It causes only mild or moderate symptoms for most people, but it can lead to more severe illness, including pneumonia, especially in older adults and people with preexisting health problems.
Dallas County has the greatest number of Texas cases with 29, followed by Harris County with 25.
COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the new virus, stands for coronavirus disease 2019. The disease first appeared in late 2019 in Wuhan, China, but spread around the world in early 2020, causing the World Health Organization to declare a pandemic in March.
