Austin-based company forced to wait on releasing coronavirus testing kits to consumers
Everlywell changes course after FDA issues advisory
AUSTIN, Texas – An Austin-based medical diagnostics company that planned to release testing kits for the coronavirus this week directly to consumers has been forced to delay those plans, the Austin-American Statesman reported.
Everlywell last week said it would start selling the self-administered tests beginning Monday. But the U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced that it had not "authorized any test that is available to purchase for testing yourself at home for COVID-19."
Austin-based company to offer at-home COVID-19 testing collection kit, telehealth diagnosis
Everlywell CEO Julia Cheek said the company had been under the impression that its new kits would not be in conflict with FDA regulations. The test will now only be available to "qualifying hospitals and healthcare companies who can commit to providing the test for free to healthcare workers and high-risk, symptomatic patients affected by the testing shortage,” the company said on its website.
You can read more about this story on the Austin-American Statesman website.
COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the new virus, stands for coronavirus disease 2019. The disease first appeared in late 2019 in Wuhan, China, but spread around the world in early 2020, causing the World Health Organization to declare a pandemic in March.
MORE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE FROM KSAT:
- Explained: San Antonio, Bexar County issue ‘Stay Home, Work Safe’ order. Here’s what that means.
- Here’s what we know about the confirmed COVID-19 cases in San Antonio
- Map: Track COVID-19 cases in Texas, county-by-county updates
- These are all the Texas cities and counties that have issued stay-at-home orders
- ‘We have community transmission now.’ Bexar County changes tactics from containment to mitigation
- Unemployment claims are soaring. What to do if you lose your job
- Map: Where San Antonio-area students can find free school meals during closures
- Texas governor bans dine-in eating, gatherings of 10+ through April 3
- SAQ: Your coronavirus questions answered
- Explained: New declarations of emergency issued in San Antonio and Bexar County
- 8 ways to help your fellow San Antonians during coronavirus pandemic
- The ultimate coronavirus guide: From preparedness and prevention to testing and treatment
- Track live coronavirus updates in the US, globally with real-time maps of confirmed cases, deaths
- Social distancing and hungry? These San Antonio-area restaurants are offering To-Go deals
Copyright 2020 by KSAT - All rights reserved.