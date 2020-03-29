5 positive COVID-19 cases reported in San Angelo as 56% of tests still pending

SAN ANTONIO – The city of San Angelo is reporting five positive cases of the novel coronavirus as officials are still awaiting the results of 184 tests.

City officials said Sunday that two new cases are a young boy and a man in his 30s. They are related to a woman in her 30s who previously tested positive for the virus.

The family is currently in isolation. The woman is believed to have contracted the virus by community spread, officials announced Friday.

The first two cases in Tom Green County were men in their 70s and 20s, officials said last week.

A total of 327 tests were administered in San Angelo and 138 came back negative, officials said in a Facebook post. The rest of the tests are pending.

