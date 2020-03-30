Coronavirus updates in Texas: Threat of thunderstorms temporarily closes Dallas County drive-thru testing

An empty Sixth Street during morning rush hour in Downtown Austin. The city’s streets were mostly empty as a result of the coronavirus pandemic in Texas. March 25, 2020. Miguel Gutierrez Jr./The Texas Tribune

Monday’s biggest developments

Dallas County temporarily closes mobile testing sites due to possible thunderstorms

[10:14 a.m.] Drive-thru testing in Dallas County has been put on hold on Monday due to the threat of thunderstorms in the area, the city of Dallas Office of Emergency Management said in a Facebook post. The sites at the American Airlines Center and Ellis Davis Field House will reopen Tuesday at 8 a.m.

The facilities are generally open to anyone in the community who has a cough, shortness of breath and a fever, according to The Dallas Morning News.

The Dallas area has about a 100% chance of rain, according to the National Weather Service, and a possibility of hail. — Matthew Watkins