Coronavirus in Texas 4/4: Officials launch investigation of San Antonio nursing home where outbreak occurred

Saturday’s biggest developments

Officials investigate San Antonio nursing home experiencing outbreak

[5:00 a.m.] San Antonio and Texas officials are investigating the novel coronavirus outbreak at a nursing home that left at least 75 people infected, the San Antonio Express-News reports.

The Southeast Nursing and Rehabilitation Center was one of two Texas nursing homes where outbreaks were discovered this week. According to officials, 83 residents and staff at The Resort in Texas City have also tested positive for the virus that causes the COVID-19 disease. Both nursing homes had employees that work at multiple facilities.

A spokesperson for the Texas Health and Human Services Commission told the Express-News that a team was examining the San Antonio nursing home's protocols and use of personal protective equipment.