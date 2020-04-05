Coronavirus in Texas April 5: State reports 6,812 cases, 127 deaths
Sunday’s biggest developments
- Texas reports 6,812 cases and 127 deaths
[1 p.m.] Texas reported 702 more cases of the new coronavirus Sunday, an increase of more than 11% over the previous day, bringing the total number of known cases to 6,812. There were no new counties reporting their first cases Sunday; more than half of the state’s 254 counties have reported at least one case.
Harris County has reported the most cases, with 1,284, followed by Dallas County, which has reported 1,015 cases.
The state has reported 22 additional deaths, bringing the statewide total to 127 — an increase of about 21% from Saturday. Dallas County reported one additional death, bringing its total to 18 deaths, more than any other county.
As of Sunday, at least 70,938 tests have been conducted in Texas. — Mandi Cai
COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the new virus, stands for coronavirus disease 2019. The disease first appeared in late 2019 in Wuhan, China, but spread around the world in early 2020, causing the World Health Organization to declare a pandemic in March.
