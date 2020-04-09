Coronavirus in Texas 4/9: Dallas rents RVs to quarantine first responders

Thursday’s biggest developments

Dallas will rent RVs and hotel rooms to quarantine first responders

Numerous confirmed cases at nursing homes in Arlington and Missouri City

Dallas will rent RVs and hotel rooms to quarantine first responders

[5:00 a.m.] The Dallas City Council approved $4.3 million for protective equipment, recreational vehicles and hotel rooms, the later to be used to quarantine first responders, the Dallas Morning News reported. Dallas Police have said at least six officers have tested positive for the new coronavirus; so have nine firefighters.

Numerous confirmed cases at nursing homes in Arlington and Missouri City

[5 a.m] Five cases of coronavirus were confirmed in an Arlington retirement community after all 263 residents and staff were tested, the Dallas Morning News reported. And 28 cases have been confirmed in the Park Manor Quail Valley nursing home in Missouri City, according to the Houston Chronicle. That facility requested testing of all residents and staff after a resident tested positive March 30.