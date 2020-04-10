Watch Gov. Greg Abbott give latest update in state's response to fighting the spread of coronavirus

Texas continues to see a surge in the number of people testing positive for the new coronavirus. As of Thursday, state health officials report at least 10,230 known cases. And more than 160 of the state's 1,222 nursing homes, or about 13%, have at least one case of the new coronavirus. Of those, 38 nursing home residents and staff members have died of COVID-19 statewide, according to a disclosure from the Texas Health and Human Services Commission late Thursday.

Gov. Greg Abbott will again be joined by Texas Department of State Health Services Commissioner John Hellerstedt, Division of Emergency Management Chief Nim Kidd, and Executive Vice Chancellor for Health Affairs of the University of Texas System John Zerwas.

Watch Friday's news conference live from the state capitol starting at 2 p.m. Central, courtesy of KXAS-TV. The feed will not be live until the governor begins speaking. Viewers may see commercials or a black screen prior to the start.