Angelo State University president reportedly steps down

After serving four years as president, Angelo State University President Brian May submitted his resignation to the Texas Tech University System Board of Regents. Angelo State University website

Brian May has abruptly stepped down as president of Angelo State University, according to KTXS.

The TV station said May has led the school, which is part of the Texas Tech University System, since 2012 and that the school in San Angelo set enrollment records in three of the last four years.

May did not explain his reason for resigning, the TV station reported.

