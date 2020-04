Stellar Coffee Company in downtown San Marcos temporarily closed its operations during the COVID-19 pandemic. Eddie Gaspar/The Texas Tribune

Another 5.2 million Americans applied for unemployment relief last week, marking more than 20 million people who have lost their jobs since the coronavirus pandemic began spreading in the United States. In the week ending April 3, at least 313,832 Texans applied for unemployment relief.

