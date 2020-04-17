Coronavirus in Texas: Conservatives sue Gov. Greg Abbott over stay-at-home order

Friday’s biggest developments:

Conservatives sue state officials over stay-at-home order

Conservatives sue Abbott, Paxton over statewide stay-at-home order

[5 a.m.] Conservative activists and Houston-area pastors are suing Gov. Greg Abbott and Attorney General Ken Paxton over the state’s stay-at-home order, according to the Houston Chronicle.

In a filing not yet posted in court databases, activist Steve Hotze and multiple pastors claimed the order imposes “draconian, unconstitutional requirements,” the Chronicle reported. The petition, calling for a Travis County state district judge to halt the order, in part focuses on religious liberties — claiming churches are shut down.

Hotze and others in the suit also sued Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo over her stay-at-home order before Abbott’s order, which deemed churches essential services. Abbott said church services could continue but members should practice social distancing. — Jolie McCullough

Texas reports 16,455 cases and 393 deaths

[5 a.m.] Texas officials are expected to report the latest numbers of Texans who have contracted the new coronavirus. Yesterday, the total number of known cases so far was 16,455. At least 393 people have died from COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus. See maps of the latest case numbers for each county and case rates per 1,000 residents.