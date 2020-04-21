Watch Gov. Greg Abbott give an update on the state's response to the novel coronavirus

Gov. Greg Abbott will provide the latest information from the state Capitol about efforts to limit the spread of COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus. Nearly 20,000 Texans have tested positive, and 495 died from the virus as of April 20, according to state health officials.

Tuesday's update comes a day after the governor announced plans for the Texas National Guard to mobilize more than 1,200 personnel for COVID-19 mobile testing teams.

Watch the news conference live starting at 2 p.m. Central time, courtesy of KXAS-TV. The feed will not be live until the governor begins speaking. Viewers may see commercials or a black screen prior to the start.