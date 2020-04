At the Waco ISD Stadium, volunteers from the Central Texas Food Bank load boxes of food into cars. Thousands of people waited in line to receive food. Jordan Vonderhaar for The Texas Tribune

On this week's TribCast, Alexa talks to Evan, Matthew and Emma about the slow efforts to reopen the Texas economy, a testing quandary in rural Texas and election administrators' woes over the upcoming elections.