Coronavirus in Texas: UT to decide in June whether to have in-person classes in the fall

UT-Austin officials will decide its plans for the fall semester by the end of June

[6 a.m.] In-person classes in the spring have already been canceled across the state by Gov. Greg Abbott. Now attention is turning to what will happen at schools this fall. University of Texas at Austin President Greg Fenves and Interim President Designate Jay Hartzell said in an email to the campus community Wednesday that a decision for the fall semester will be made by the end of June. They said that will allow the university time to gather more information about the spread of the new coronavirus, the availability of testing and what social distancing measures will be needed.

"This timing will enable faculty to prepare their classes and curriculums so that they can deliver the extraordinary educational experiences UT is known for," they said in their email. "It will also provide time for our dedicated staff members to reopen the facilities, integrate new learning technologies and prepare to implement new health-conscious practices and policies." — Matthew Watkins

Texas reports 21,069 cases and 543 deaths

[6 a.m.] Texas reported 873 more cases of the new coronavirus Wednesday, an increase of about 4% over the previous day, bringing the total number of known cases to 21,069. Two new counties reported their first cases Wednesday; three quarters of the state’s 254 counties have reported at least one case.

Harris County has reported the most cases, 5,143, followed by Dallas County, which has reported 2,602 cases. See maps of the latest case numbers for each county and case rates per 1,000 residents.

The state has reported 26 additional deaths, bringing the statewide total to 543 — an increase of about 5% from Tuesday. Harris County reported one additional death, bringing its total to 79 deaths, more than any other county.

As of Wednesday, 1,678 patients are known to be hospitalized in Texas. That’s an increase of 259 patients from Tuesday. At least 216,783 tests have been conducted. — Mandi Cai