UT-Arlington selects provost to serve as interim president, puts long-term search on hold

The University of Texas at Arlington has paused its search for a new president due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, elevating Provost Teik Lim to serve in the role in the interim.

University of Texas System Chancellor James B. Milliken announced the decision Saturday in an email to the UT-Arlington community. Vistasp Karbhari, UT-Arlington's former president, resigned in March amid an investigation into the school's recruitment practices and a lawsuit against the school from a former employee.

Lim arrived at UT-Arlington in 2017 and was provost and vice president for academic affairs before the appointment. He has been serving as administrator in charge since Karbhari's resignation, and Milliken said in the email that he has "been impressed by his leadership."

“I am honored and humbled to be able to serve in this role and to be a part of an institution that embraces access and excellence equally,” Lim said in a press release. “Together with the campus community, and in partnership with our alumni, corporate partners, public officials and other external stakeholders, we will continue the momentum of student success and research excellence.”

Milliken said he would update the community on the presidential search committee's plans in the coming weeks.

"At this time, everyone at the UT System and across the country is focused on operating under very challenging circumstances and in making plans for the summer and fall semesters," Milliken said.

