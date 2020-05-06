Coronavirus in Texas: Austin-area officials seeing clusters of cases among construction workers

Wednesday’s biggest developments:

Austin-area health official says clusters of positive cases are emerging among construction workers

[5 a.m.] Austin-Travis County Health Authority Dr. Mark Escott told city officials Tuesday that clusters of coronavirus cases have emerged among construction workers, the Austin American-Statesman reported.

“The people who are getting sick right now are generally people who are working right now,” Escott said. “That risk is going to increase the more people who are working.”

The paper reported that health officials didn't release exact figures of positive cases by industry, but they plan to account for patients' occupations as the economy continues reopening.

Texas reports 33,369 cases, 906 deaths

[5 a.m.] Texas officials later Wednesday will release the latest number of coronavirus cases in the state. By Tuesday, at least 33,369 Texans had tested positive for the virus, and 906 had died. See maps of the latest case numbers for each county and case rates per 1,000 residents.