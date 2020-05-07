Joblessness soars as 3.2 million Americans filed for unemployment last week

Mochas & Javas sits empty in San Marcos. Eddie Gaspar/The Texas Tribune

Another 3.2 million Americans filed for unemployment last week for a total of 33 million unemployment claims nationwide since mid-March.

In the week ending April 25, about 254,000 Texans filed for unemployment. On Thursday, the Texas Workforce Commission released relaxed guidelines to allow some people to refuse to return to work and still be eligible to receive benefits, including people who are at high risk of contracting COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, and people who don't have access to child care.

New data on Texas unemployment claims is expected to be released Thursday.

