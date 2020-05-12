Coronavirus in Texas: Federal officials split on what to include in next coronavirus relief package

Tuesday’s biggest developments:

President, Congress at odds on details of new stimulus package

[5 a.m.] President Donald Trump and Congress are split on what should be in the federal government's next coronavirus stimulus package, USA Today reports.

Talks over the potential package come as the country's unemployment rate skyrockets, highlighting the blow to the economy in Texas and the country as a whole.

The paper reported that Democrats want another installment of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act, which provided direct payments to Americans and loans for small businesses. Republicans, meanwhile, are pushing to give businesses liability protections and a potential pause on legislation, USA Today reports.

And while Democrats have also suggested providing more money for state, local and tribal governments, the president has said he doesn't want to bail out states he believes are poorly managed, according to the newspaper. — Brandon Formby

Texas reports 39,869 cases and 1,100 deaths

[3:45 p.m.] Texas officials are expected to announce the latest number of coronavirus cases later Tuesday. At least 39,869 people in Texas had tested positive and 1,100 had died, as of Monday. See maps of the latest case numbers for each county and case rates per 1,000 residents. — Anna Novak