Coronavirus in Texas: San Antonio Food Bank president criticizes food distribution contract given to events company

A sign requiring masks is posted at Cosmic Cowboy on South Congress Avenue in Austin. Miguel Gutierrez Jr./The Texas Tribune

Saturday's biggest developments:

San Antonio event company's federal contract to distribute food draws criticism from food bank president

San Antonio Food Bank president criticizes federal contract awarded to events company

[5 a.m.] San Antonio Food Bank's president aired concerns about an events company receiving a $39.1 million federal contract to distribute food boxes, the San Antonio Express-News reports.

A company called CRE8AD8 LLC, which does not have experience in the food distribution industry, won the U.S. Department of Agriculture contract to provide food through its Farmers to Families Food Box Program, the paper reported.

“The USDA extended a contract to an underdog, someone they are betting on might be able to pull this off, rather than an industry standard,” Food bank president Eric Cooper told the Express-News. “And I am OK with working with anyone that can provide us food. But that gamble sometimes is too great when it comes to feeding families."

But Gregorio Palomino defended his company's plans.

“Our values align with the San Antonio Food Bank," he told the paper. "That’s food safety, food handling and helping families, this is our priority, too. Our goal is to source from local and regional, small minority farmers and suppliers, and work closely with partners such as the San Antonio Food Bank." — Brandon Formby

Texas reports 45,198 cases and 1,272 deaths

[5 a.m.] Texas health officials are expected to release the latest number of people who have tested positive for the new coronavirus later Saturday. At least 45,198 Texans have tested positive and 1,272 have died. See maps of the latest case numbers for each county and case rates per 1,000 residents. — Mandi Cai