Watch Gov. Greg Abbott's press conference on Texas coronavirus updates

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is set to hold a press conference at 2 p.m. Central time Monday. He's expected to provide updates on the state's response to the new coronavirus.

Watch the news conference above, courtesy of KXAS-TV. The feed will not be live until the governor begins speaking. Viewers may see commercials or a black screen prior to the start.

It's been more than two weeks since Abbott allowed Texas retail stores, restaurants, movie theaters, malls, museums and libraries to open at 25% capacity. Since then, the governor has also allowed hair salons and pools to reopen, and gyms were allowed to resume operations Monday. During his press conference, the governor could go further in easing restrictions.

His press conference comes as Texas sees a steady increase in the growth of new coronavirus cases. The governor has pointed to the state's low hospitalization and positive test rates as reasons for optimism. But the state has fallen short of Abbott's goal to reach 30,000 tests per day. And experts said late last week that the state likely has yet to see a peak in its death rate.

On Saturday, the state reported the highest number of new cases in a single day. More than 700 of them were reported around Amarillo, where there is a cluster of infections tied to meatpacking plants.