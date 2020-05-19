Report: Texas man, 81, accused of fatally injuring relative during sadomasochistic love play, covering it up

SAN ANTONIO – A Texas man is accused of assaulting his relative, who later died, during a sadomasochistic love play after emails revealed the two tried to cover it up.

Alan Bischof, 81, was charged with aggravated assault of a family member, according to court records obtained by KSAT’s sister station KPRC in Houston.

KPRC reported that 65-year-old Craig LaMell died on Dec. 2 after injuries he sustained due to an assault on Nov. 7.

Before LaMell died, he told police that he was attacked and beaten by three men while walking on a bike trail near his Houston home.

The case went cold until Bischof was laid off from his job in April and personal emails found on his office computer revealed more details on what led to LaMell’s death.

Emails revealed Bischof and LaMell were in a sexual relationship and were engaging in sadomasochistic love play when the injury happened, KPRC reported.

“... leading up to and on the day of the initial assault, November 7, 2019, LaMell had requested Bischof to assault him,” court records stated.

Bischof punched LaMell with his fists, leaving a large cut over his eye that was “bleeding profusely,” documents show.

Before he died, they agreed on the mugging plot as a cover story, KPRC reported.

As of Monday, Bischof had been charged but not arrested. He told KPRC that he would not discuss the allegations and he would be hiring an attorney.

“It’s going to be later this week or next week before I’m prepared to talk,” he said.

According to KPRC, he was laid off from his job at a major oil company.