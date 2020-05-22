Dallas principal personally delivers 249 diploma covers to every senior in 2020 graduating class

DALLAS – Scott Rudes is the principal at Booker T. Washington High School for the Performing and Visual Arts in Dallas and he made it his personal mission to hand-deliver diploma covers to all 249 seniors in his school’s graduating class, according to CBS-Dallas.

“I really felt disconnected and I wanted a chance to celebrate with each of my seniors,” said Rudes.

The principal spent 50 hours in his car and drove more than 1,300 miles to pull off the deliveries, CBS-Dallas reported.

The cancelation of many graduation ceremonies hit close to home for Rudes who told NBC-Dallas, “I can say, that as a father of a senior of the class of 2020, I’m living it right along with the parents and the students.”

Rudes dressed in a ceremonial cap and gown to make his diploma cover deliveries and wore a mask, made sure to sanitize and took socially distanced pictures with the graduates.

He addressed the pandemic when speaking with NBC-Dallas saying, “even though we’re going through extraordinary times right now, they are extraordinary people and they’re worth this effort.”

