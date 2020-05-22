Report: Shooter at Naval Air Base in Corpus Christi believed to have expressed support for terrorist groups

SAN ANTONIO – A day after an active shooter was killed at the Naval Air Base in Corpus Christi, details about his possible motive are emerging, leading the FBI to label the attack as “terror-related.”

Adam Alsahli, 20, of Corpus Christi has been identified as the shooter who tried to speed through a security gate at the base and then opened fire on a sailor on Thursday morning, according to the Associated Press. The sailor was able to roll over and hit a switch that raised a barrier, preventing Alsahli from getting onto the base, officials said.

Other security personnel shot and killed the man.

FBI Supervisory Senior Resident Agent Leah Greeves said at a news conference that Alsahli’s motive was related to terrorism, but did not discuss what led investigators to believe so.

“We have determined that the incident this morning at the Naval Air Station Corpus Christi is terrorism-related,” Greeves said. “We are working diligently with our state, local and federal partners on this investigation, which is fluid and evolving.”

CNN has reported that, according to law enforcement sources, Alsahli was a U.S. resident who was born in Syria.

Sources told CNN that Alsahli was likely a supporter of Salafi-jihadist ideology.

Officials identified social media accounts that were likely associated with Alsahli, the network reported. Those social media accounts had posts that showed support for ISIS and Al Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula (AQAP), a source told CNN.

So far, no groups have claimed responsibility for the attack, according to CNN.

FBI Houston, which has taken the lead on the investigation, said Friday that agents and partners “have been working nonstop on the investigation of the #CorpusNASShooting.”

The FBI has yet to rule out possible motives.

The FBI would like to recognize the bravery and heroism of the NAS personnel who took quick action to prevent the shooter from entering the base and engaged the shooter, potentially saving many innocent lives. (1 of 3) #CorpusNASShooting — FBI Houston (@FBIHouston) May 22, 2020

The Naval Air Station was on lockdown for five hours as the US Naval Air Station Corpus Christi, NCIS, Corpus Christi Police Department, Department of Homeland Security and ATF processed the scene.

The injured sailor was discharged from a hospital where she was treated for minor injuries, according to a statement from the command.

The shooting also comes months after a Saudi Air Force officer Mohammed Saeed Alshamrani, who was training at a Navy base in Pensacola, Florida, killed three U.S. sailors on Dec. 6.

The FBI said this week that Alshamrani had been in contact with al-Qaida operatives about planning and tactics months before the shooting. Alshamrani was killed by a sheriff’s deputy.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.