As day cares reopen, a Texas parent weighs the risks of sending her kids back

Latonya Stott plans to wait a couple of weeks before sending her two youngest children back to day care. Courtesy of Latonya Stott

(Audio unavailable. Click here to listen on texastribune.org.)

Since mid-March, when thousands of child care centers across Texas shuttered their doors to limit the spread of the new coronavirus, parents like Latonya Stott have adjusted to caring for their kids full time while continuing to provide for them financially. With news that day care providers can once again open to all kids, Stott says she plans to wait about two weeks to evaluate if it's safe to send her two youngest back to their Beaumont child care center.

Listen to what she's watching for in the weekend edition of The Brief podcast.